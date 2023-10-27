Three teens face murder charges in Las Vegas drive-by shooting

Three teenagers are facing murder charges in connection with the death of Shawna McCowan, who was killed while walking on a sidewalk in April.

Jonathan Perez-Stubbs, left, and Mezarius Finch. Kevin Perez-Stubbs is not pictured. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Three teenagers are facing murder charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that killed a 43-year-old woman in April.

Court records show that Mezarius Finch, 17, Johnathan Perez-Stubbs, 19, and his brother, Kevin Perez-Stubbs, 16, have all been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Shawna McCowan on April 23.

Police have said that McCowan was walking on a sidewalk on the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, fatally shooting McCowan.

McCowan’s boyfriend told police that the two were walking his dogs when he saw a “younger male and female” pass by them in the area. Moments later, a black sedan drove by, and a passenger leaned out of the vehicle and began firing a handgun, according to Metropolitan Police Department arrest reports.

After running for cover, McCowan’s boyfriend said he saw the same two people who had walked by the couple jump over a nearby wall.

He said he “did not have an explanation as to why someone would fire sixteen rounds at McCowan and him,” the report said.

Police later determined that the shooting involved the same group of juveniles who had been in a fight at a nearby Las Vegas apartment complex earlier that night.

A witness to the shooting reported hearing the shooter yell “something to the effect of ‘You still wanna talk s —,’” according to the arrest reports.

In an interview with police, Kevin Perez-Stubbs told officers that he was upset after the fight, and that he was in a car with two other people when the shooting happened. He claimed the shooting was carried out with a “ghost” gun, according to his arrest report.

According to Finch’s arrest report, which was also highly redacted, police determined that Finch “returned the gun to Kevin Perez-Stubbs on the night of the murder so that he could shoot (redacted).”

Metropolitan Police also determined that Finch and Johnathan Perez-Stubbs were present during the shooting, the reports said.

Kevin Perez-Stubbs’ case was bound over to District Court during a preliminary hearing on Oct. 19, court records show. He faces charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and illegal discharging of a gun. Kevin Perez-Stubbs is set to appear for an initial arraignment on Nov. 2.

Finch and Johnathan Perez-Stubbs both face charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are both scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.

All three remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center without bail, court records show.

