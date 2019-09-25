Trial begins in 3 Las Vegas teens’ deaths in California
Opening statements were set to begin Wednesday in the trial against Bani Duarte, the suspected drunken driver in a crash last year that left three Las Vegas teens dead in California.
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Opening statements were set to begin Wednesday in the trial against Bani Duarte, the suspected drunken driver facing murder charges in connection with a fiery crash last year that left three Las Vegas teens dead in Huntington Beach.
Duarte, 28, pleaded not guilty in April to three counts of murder and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, court records show.
In an unusual move Tuesday following jury selection, Orange County Superior Court Judge Gary Paer, citing the defendant’s safety, refused to allow cameras in the courtroom for the duration of the trial pending a verdict. The trial was expected to last a week.
Centennial High School students Dylan Mack, 18, Brooke Hawley, 17, and Albert “A.J.” Rossi, 17, were visiting Huntington Beach for spring break when they were killed in the March 29, 2018, crash. A fourth student, Alexis Vargas, survived but was hospitalized with burns and a concussion.
Huntington Beach police have said that just before 1:10 a.m., Duarte was speeding down Pacific Coast Highway when she slammed into the back of the teens’ Toyota, which was stopped at a red light at Magnolia Street. The car was forced through the intersection and into a pole before bursting into flames.
Duarte, a receptionist from San Clemente, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI and was released three days later after posting $100,000 bail.
Within a month, she had been recaptured after investigators obtained “more evidence” and learned she was “possibly intending on fleeing the country to avoid prosecution,” Huntington Beach police said at the time.
Dylan’s mother, Renee Mack, previously said at a Las Vegas vigil for the teens that “Dylan did not die in vain. A.J. did not die in vain. And Brooke did not die in vain, because there will be justice for them.”
