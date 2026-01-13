Trial date set for man accused in Henderson road rage killing of 11-year-old

Tyler Johns, 22, is charged with murder in the Nov. 14 death of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria.

Tyler Johns, who is accused of killing an 11-year-old in a road rage shooting, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Court on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge on Tuesday scheduled a trial date for a man accused in the road rage killing of an 11-year-old boy in Henderson.

Tyler Johns, 22, is charged with murder in the Nov. 14 death of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria. Johns pleaded not guilty on Thursday after Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo announced that prosecutors decided not to pursue capital punishment.

Johns is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 9.

Authorities have said the victim’s stepfather, Valente Ayala, and Johns were “jockeying” for positions on the westbound 215 Beltway near Gibson Road and arguing with each other before Johns shot into the back seat of Ayala’s vehicle.

Ryan Helmick, Johns’ attorney, said he has no criminal record and worked for Dunn-Edwards Paints for nearly two years, though the attorney did not know in what capacity. Helmick confirmed that Johns is from California, but said he also did not know when Johns moved to Las Vegas.

