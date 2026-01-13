69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Trial date set for man accused in Henderson road rage killing of 11-year-old

Tyler Johns, who is accused of killing an 11-year-old in a road rage shooting, appears in court ...
Tyler Johns, who is accused of killing an 11-year-old in a road rage shooting, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Court on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Christian Rabino, who was accused of killing his girlfriend's 1-year-old son and pleaded guilty ...
‘I do not like this deal’: Judge orders probation in killing of 1-year-old
Juan Rincon Carreno appears remotely in Henderson Justice Court January 13, 2026, in Henderson. ...
Man accused of stealing construction vehicle in Henderson gets public defender
Antwone Washington, left, a high school football coach, who pleaded guilty to two felonies afte ...
Valley High School football coach gets prison in sexual misconduct case
Handcuffs hang from the wall in the North Las Vegas jail in 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawsuit: Inmate died of fentanyl overdose at North Las Vegas jail in 2024
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2026 - 3:29 pm
 

A judge on Tuesday scheduled a trial date for a man accused in the road rage killing of an 11-year-old boy in Henderson.

Tyler Johns, 22, is charged with murder in the Nov. 14 death of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria. Johns pleaded not guilty on Thursday after Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo announced that prosecutors decided not to pursue capital punishment.

Johns is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 9.

Authorities have said the victim’s stepfather, Valente Ayala, and Johns were “jockeying” for positions on the westbound 215 Beltway near Gibson Road and arguing with each other before Johns shot into the back seat of Ayala’s vehicle.

Ryan Helmick, Johns’ attorney, said he has no criminal record and worked for Dunn-Edwards Paints for nearly two years, though the attorney did not know in what capacity. Helmick confirmed that Johns is from California, but said he also did not know when Johns moved to Las Vegas.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES