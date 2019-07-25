Trial delayed for Las Vegas woman accused of stealing $1M

The trial of a Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $1 million over the course of five years from Nevada’s largest alcohol distributor has been postponed until June.

(Getty Images)

Donna Blizniak, 57, was indicted in April on 46 counts of theft and one count of unlawful acts regarding computers. Prosecutors have said the Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits employee worked in the company’s accounts receivable department and used the money stolen between 2012 and 2017 to line the pockets of her and her husband, who is not charged in the case.

The trial, originally set to begin Monday, was pushed to June 1, 2020, due to a conflict in scheduling for her attorney, Josh Tomsheck. The trial was expected to last at least a week, according to Tomsheck and prosecutors.

Blizniak remained free on $100,000 bail as of Thursday.

According to the 20-page indictment against Blizniak, she stole the money through “modifying or entering false data in the computer system of her employer” and “claiming that certain accounts and transactions were written off as bankruptcy or bad debt.” Blizniak then took that money and paid it to her own company, Tad Technology, the indictment states.

Tomsheck has denied all charges, saying in April that Blizniak “has a very different version of events than the state.”

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.