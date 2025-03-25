Trial set for teens in hit-and-run crash that killed retired police chief
The case, which dates back to 2023, was stalled after one of the suspects was found incompetent. The trial date will be firm.
A judge has scheduled trial for two teens accused of hitting and killing a retired police chief, then fleeing the scene.
Prosecutors have accused Jesus Ayala, 19, of striking Andreas Probst, 66, with a stolen vehicle as Probst rode his bicycle near Centennial Parkway on Aug. 14, 2023. Authorities have said Jzamir Keys, 17, filmed a video of the two teens laughing and planning to hit Probst, who was a retired police chief from Bell, California, police have said.
At a Tuesday hearing, District Judge Jacqueline Bluth set the trial for Nov. 3 and said the date would be firm.
Chief Deputy Public Defender David Westbrook said the trial would likely last about three weeks.
“I’m just excited to get it done,” Probst’s wife, Crystal Probst, said after the hearing.
She said she plans to come to court for every day of the trial and wants the suspects to receive the maximum penalty.
Ayala and Keys were indicted in 2023 on charges of murder, attempted murder, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, battery, residential burglary, grand larceny of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The case was stalled for months after Ayala was found incompetent in October. District Judge Christy Craig found him competent in February.
