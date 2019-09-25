Trial underway in 3 Las Vegas teens’ deaths in California

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of Bani Duarte, the DUI suspect facing murder charges in connection with a fiery crash that left three teens dead.

Bani Duarte (Huntington Beach Police Department)

A makeshift roadside memorial stands on April 7, 2018, at the site of a crash that claimed the lives of three Las Vegas teens in Huntington Beach, California. Centennial High School students Dylan Mack, A.J. Rossi and Brooke Hawley were killed in the crash on March 29, 2018. (Scott Varley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Junior Catriona Palmer, right, takes a photo of attendees during a vigil on April 3, 2018, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas for three students who died over spring break. Dylan Mack, A.J. Rossi and Brooke Hawley were killed in a car crash in Huntington Beach, California, on March 29, 2018. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Allie Rossi, sister of A.J. Rossi, breaks down at the conclusion of a vigil for Centennial High School students who died over spring break at Centennial High School, April 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. Dylan Mack, A.J. Rossi, Dylan Mack and Brooke Hawley were killed in a car crash in Huntington Beach, California, on March 29. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial against Bani Duarte, the suspected drunken driver facing murder charges in connection with a fiery crash last year that left three Las Vegas teens dead in Huntington Beach.

Duarte, 28, pleaded not guilty in August last year to three counts of murder and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, court records show.

In an unusual move Tuesday following jury selection, Orange County Superior Court Judge Gary Paer, citing the defendant’s safety, refused to allow cameras in the courtroom for the duration of the trial pending a verdict. The trial was expected to last a week.

Centennial High School students Dylan Mack, 18, Brooke Hawley, 17, and Albert “A.J.” Rossi, 17, were visiting Huntington Beach for spring break when they were killed in the March 29, 2018, crash. A fourth student, Alexis Vargas, survived but was hospitalized with burns and a concussion.

Huntington Beach police have said that just before 1:10 a.m., Duarte was speeding down Pacific Coast Highway when she slammed into the back of the teens’ Toyota, which was stopped at a red light at Magnolia Street. The car was forced through the intersection and into a pole before bursting into flames.

Duarte, a receptionist and mother of four from San Clemente, California, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI.

Three witnesses, who had been following her after noticing her apparent reckless driving, previously told police that Duarte had slammed into a curb when turning left onto Pacific Coast Highway shortly before the fatal crash. The witnesses said they asked the suspect if she needed a ride after she exited her vehicle to check on the damage.

“They described her appearance as beyond intoxicated,” Orange County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Feldman said Wednesday morning during his opening statement. “Slurring, burping, staggering.”

As the men called 911 to report her driving, authorities have said, Duarte got back into her vehicle and peeled off.

Feldman played a portion of that 911 call in court Wednesday morning.

“She just hit a car. She just hit a car,” one of the men yelled. “One of the cars is on fire. One of the cars is on fire.”

Duarte was released three days after her initial arrest, after posting $100,000 bail. But within a month, she had been recaptured after investigators obtained “more evidence” and learned she was “possibly intending on fleeing the country to avoid prosecution,” Huntington Beach police said at the time.

Dylan’s mother, Renee Mack, previously said at a Las Vegas vigil for the teens that “Dylan did not die in vain. A.J. did not die in vain. And Brooke did not die in vain, because there will be justice for them.”

Family members of the victims were present in court Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

