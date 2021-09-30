Trio charged in Las Vegas man’s torture face judge — WATCH LIVE

Three people accused of torturing a Las Vegas man in the desert for hours before killing him near Pahrump in August are appearing in a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Heather Pate, who with two others is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers, enters court for a preliminary hearing at Pahrump Justice Court Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Brad Mehn, center, who with two others is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers, looks across the court room next to his attorney Thomas Gibson, right, at a preliminary hearing at Pahrump Justice Court Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Heather Pate, who with two others is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers, speaks with her attorney Nadine Morton during a preliminary hearing at Pahrump Justice Court Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kevin Dent, who with two others is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers, speaks with his attorney Jason Earnest during a preliminary hearing at Pahrump Justice Court Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Brad Mehn, who with two others is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers, enters court for a preliminary hearing at Pahrump Justice Court Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Warning: video may contain graphic images and testimony.

Las Vegas resident Heather Pate, 27; her boyfriend, 36-year-old Kevin Dent; and her former boyfriend 37-year-old Brad Mehn, have been charged with murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon in connection with the slaying of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers. The Las Vegas man’s body was found Aug. 1 in Cathedral Canyon near Pahrump, court records show.

Following the preliminary hearing, Pahrump Justice of the Peace Kent Jasperson could decide whether prosecutors have enough evidence to present the charges against Pate, Dent and Mehn to a jury.

Jaggers was tortured with a blowtorch, knives, baton and axe, then was stripped of his clothes and forced to walk off a cliff, authorities said. Mehn then shot him repeatedly with a shotgun, court records alleged.

Pate and her boyfriend are accused of luring Jaggers to Pate’s home because they thought he had hurt Pate’s child, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Deputies arrested Pate, Dent and Mehn within 36 hours of the initial 911 call reporting the discovery of Jaggers’ body, the Sheriff’s Office has said.

According to arrest reports, all three suspects confessed to the killing.

Jaggers suffered injuries to his legs and right hand, with gunshot wounds, stab wounds, burn wounds and blunt force trauma to his head, the reports stated.

After Jaggers was lured to Pate’s home, he was handcuffed and forced into her car, the reports said. Pate and Dent drove Jaggers to the Bell Vista shooting range in Pahrump, where Mehn met them. The Sheriff’s Office has said the three tortured Jaggers for hours.

The suspects then drove Jaggers to Mehn’s home in Pahrump “so that Mehn could switch vehicles,” according to police. The trio then “taped the victim up in a tarp” and drove him to Cathedral Canyon, the reports stated.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has said he is considering pursuing the death penalty for at least one of the suspects.

