Truck driver charged with mowing down 5 bicyclists back in court

Jordan Barson, left, charged with DUI in a crash that killed five bicyclists, appears for a court hearing with his defense attorney, Shane Zeller, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A box truck driver accused of killing five Las Vegas bicyclists was back in court briefly on Thursday.

Authorities have said Jordan Barson, 45, was high on methamphetamine when he plowed into a group of bicyclists on Dec. 10 in Clark County, killing five of them.

He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. Barson was represented in court by a new attorney, Kelsey Bernstein. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum ordered Barson back to court in a month.

Barson had nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system needed to be legally considered impaired at the time of the crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Searchlight, according to police and court reports.

He faces five counts of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and seven counts of reckless driving, court records show.

Killed in the crash were Las Vegas bicyclists Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger, 57. Four others were injured. Jerome Ducrocq, who was the most seriously injured, remained hospitalized in critical condition last week.

The bicyclists were with a group of about 20 who set out from Henderson that morning to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop. All of the bicyclists who were killed or injured were seeking cover from the wind and riding behind the group’s safety escort vehicle when the box truck Barson was driving crashed into them, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol report.

