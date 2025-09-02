Tupac Shakur murder suspect sentenced to prison for jailhouse fight

Duane Davis is accused of organizing the shooting that killed hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996 as retaliation for a fight.

Duane Davis looks back during a hearing on claims of juror misconduct in his jailhouse battery case at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duane Davis, who is facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, appears in court during a sentencing hearing in jailhouse battery case, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Aug 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Duane Davis, who is facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, appears in court during a sentencing hearing in jailhouse battery case, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Aug 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The man accused in the fatal shooting of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison Tuesday for a jailhouse fight with another inmate.

Jurors in April found Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 62, guilty of counts of battery by a prisoner and challenging someone to a fight.

His murder trial is scheduled for February. In that case, Davis is accused of organizing the shooting that killed Shakur near the Strip in 1996 as retaliation for a fight involving Shakur and his nephew.

Davis’ attorney claimed that he acted in self-defense in the battery case.

He and another inmate, Rochlon Hamilton, 53, struck each other during a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center that was captured in surveillance footage, according to prosecutors.

Defense attorney Carl Arnold previously argued Hamilton approached Davis, poised and “ready to strike,” then attacked Davis.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo had asserted Davis approached Hamilton, whom he disliked, before the fight began and took an “aggressive stance.” Once they attacked each other, it took three officers to pull the men apart, according to DiGiacomo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.