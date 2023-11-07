70°F
Courts

Tupac Shakur slaying suspect back in court

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2023 - 8:21 am
 
Updated November 7, 2023 - 9:10 am
FILE - Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednes ...
FILE - Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been charged in the 1996 fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur. Davis, 60, was arrested Sept. 29, 2023, and charged with orchestrating the drive-by shooting of Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip that also wounded rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who faces a murder charge in the 1996 slaying of Tupac Shakur, is set to appear in court again on Tuesday in front of a new judge.

Davis, 60, has been the only person arrested in the drive-by shooting that occurred more than 27 years ago at the corner of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. Prosecutors have said that Davis, a reputed member of the South Side Crips, orchestrated Shakur’s killing as part of an ongoing feud between the Crips and the Bloods-associated Mob Piru gang.

Last week, the case was transferred to District Judge Carli Kierny’s courtroom after Davis pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

Prosecutors have said Davis did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Shakur. Instead, he is accused of being the “on-ground, on-sight commander” who orchestrated the plan to exact revenge on Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight, in retaliation for a fight earlier that night involving Davis’ nephew.

Davis is the only man left alive from the four believed to have been in the car that the shots came from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

