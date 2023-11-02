Tupac Shakur slaying suspect pleads not guilty

Duane “Keffe D” Davis appeared in court Thursday morning in connection with the hip-hop icon’s 1996 killing in Las Vegas.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis arrives in court Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been charged with killing Tupac Shakur in 1996. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

A photograph of rapper Tupac Shakur, right, is displayed as Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks about the indictment of Duane Davis during a press conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the only suspect arrested in the slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a murder charge in connection with the 1996 killing.

The 60-year-old alleged member of Compton’s South Side Crips has been indicted on one count of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

Prosecutors have accused Davis of being the “on-ground, on-sight commander” responsible for orchestrating the plan to exact revenge on Tupac and Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight as part of an ongoing feud between the South Side Crips and the Bloods-associated Mob Piru gang.

In an emailed statement on Wednesday, Davis’ Los Angeles-based attorney, Edi Faal, said he expected a judge to appoint a representative from the Clark County special public defender’s office to serve as Davis’ attorney in Las Vegas.

