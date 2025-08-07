Tupac shooting suspect replaces attorney

Carl Arnold, who represented Duane “Keffe D” Davis during the April trial, informed Judge Krall that Davis changed lawyers in his separate murder case two days earlier.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, right, listens to attorney Carl E.G. Arnold in Clark County District Court before a trial readiness status check at the Regional Justice Center on June 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis was indicted on murder charges for his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/Pool)

Duane “Keffe D” Davis — who was recently convicted of battery while in jail awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur — has dumped his attorney.

Davis, 62, appeared before Judge Nadia Krall on Thursday morning for what was supposed to be a sentencing hearing for the battery case. Carl Arnold, who represented Davis during the April trial, informed Judge Krall that Davis had changed lawyers in his murder case two days earlier.

That morning, Arnold explained, Davis asked that one of his new attorneys in the murder case, Robert Draskovich and Michael Pandullo, also represent him for the battery sentencing.

The substitution of counsel came roughly a month after Krall denied Davis and Arnold’s request for a new battery trial. On July 29, Arnold also filed a petition with the Nevada Supreme Court seeking to overturn the district court’s denial to dismiss Davis’ murder case.

According to online records, the Nevada Supreme Court has not yet responded to the petition.

Davis, who was in custody Thursday, sat in the jury box listening intently to the hearing. In his hands, he gripped a packet of what appeared to be court documents.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo, responding to Arnold’s motion to push the hearing back a couple of weeks, said, “Mr. Draskovich told me he wasn’t retained on the battery case. I don’t have an objection, necessarily, to moving this. I just do not want to let Mr. Arnold off if neither Mr. Draskovich nor Mr. Pandullo will be retained on the battery.”

Arnold clarified that he was not requesting to withdraw as Davis’ attorney, but he asked to delay the sentencing until it was decided who would represent him.

The hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 28.

Draskovich and Pandullo said they would not discuss the switch until Monday. Arnold also declined to talk with reporters.

