Two convicted after rock formations damaged at Lake Mead

This screenshot from video shared Monday, April 15, 2024, by the National Park Service shows two suspects accused of pushing several red stone boulders off a cliff at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (National Park Service)

A federal jury convicted two Henderson men on Wednesday on charges related to the damage of ancient rock formations at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to federal prosecutors.

Wyatt Fain and Payden Cosper were each found guilty of one count of injury and depredation of government property, said Sigal Chattah, interim U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada, in a news release. The two were accused of pushing a formation over a cliff onto the ground below while near the Redstone Dunes Trail on April 7, 2024.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey has scheduled their sentencing for July 8. Fain and Cosper each face a maximum of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both.

