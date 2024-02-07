Two more juveniles plead guilty in fatal Rancho High beating

Two juveniles pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter charges in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, officials said.

A photo of Jonathan Lewis Jr. is seen on a poster at a vigil held in Las Vegas on November 22, 2022. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A memorial for Rancho High School student Jonathan Lewis Jr., who was killed in a mob beating, is shown in an alley near the school on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Two more juveniles have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student.

The teenagers are two of the five defendants who are under the age of 16, meaning their cases have remained in the Family Court system. Brigid Duffy, the director of the Clark County district attorney’s office’s juvenile division, confirmed that two of the teens entered the guilty pleas on Wednesday morning.

Nine teenagers, one as young as 13, have been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis in November.

The names of the defendants who remain in juvenile court have not been publicly released. They could be sent to the adult court system following a certification hearing, when a judge determines if a juvenile should be tried as an adult.

Four of the teenagers — Treavion Randolph, 16; Dontral Beaver, 16; Damien Hernandez, 18; and Gianni Robinson, 17 — are charged as adults. They have all been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery, and have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have said that Lewis was attacked near the Rancho High School campus on Nov. 1, and died of his injuries six days later. The fatal beating was captured on a video that showed teens stomping, kicking and punching Lewis until he fell unconscious.

Surveillance footage and cellphone videos used as evidence have showed Lewis push a student in an alleyway near the school. He then took off his sweatshirt and punched a different student, before he was swarmed by a group of teenagers who attacked him, according to transcripts of testimony given during a grand jury hearing.

The first juvenile pleaded guilty last week. The juveniles are expected to be sent to a correctional facility overseen by the Division of Child and Family Services.

In the Family Court system, juveniles are not given an exact sentence, but are rather held in custody until they complete rehabilitation programs at a correctional facility, Duffy said. Juveniles cannot be held in custody past the age of 21.

