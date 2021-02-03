U.S. Magistrate Judge William Cobb of Nevada to retire next year

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Cobb of Nevada announced on Tuesday that he plans to retire from the bench in January 2022. He has held the position since 2011.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Cobb (U.S. District Court District of Nevada)

Cobb, who started as a magistrate judge at the Bruce Thompson U.S. Courthouse in Reno in September 2011, is expected to step down in January.

As the District of Nevada’s senior magistrate judge, Cobb serves as the representative to the Ninth Circuit Magistrate Judges Executive Board, according to a news release from Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda Du.

Cobb also is the chair of the State and Federal Judicial Council of Nevada.

Before being appointed to the federal bench, Cobb worked as a prosecutor in the Washoe County district attorney’s office, and for 33 years at the Reno firm Erickson, Thorpe and Swainston Ltd.

Cobb is a former president of the Thompson Inn of Court and was honored as a Master Emeritus of the Inn, according to Du’s news release. From 2009 to 2011, he served on the Board of Regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Those interested in filling his position may find an application on the court’s website: www.nvd.uscourts.gov.

