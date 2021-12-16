UFC’s Jon Jones ordered to pay restitution

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jon Jones pleaded no contest on Tuesday to a misdemeanor after he smashed his head into the hood of a Las Vegas police car in September.

Jon Jones (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas judge has ordered Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jon Jones pay $750 in restitution after he smashed his head into the hood of a Las Vegas police car on the Strip during a domestic violence investigation in September.

Jones, 34, pleaded no contest on Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of destroying another’s property valued at $25 to $250, court records show. He initially faced a felony count of injuring or tampering with a vehicle with damage valued at $5,000 or more.

He also faced a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, but the count was dismissed, according to online Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham also ordered Jones to attend anger management counseling, which he already had completed, records show.

Jones, considered one of the greatest UFC fighters ever, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sept. 24. According to his arrest report, Jones was staying at Caesars Palace with his fiancee, Jessie Moses, when a security guard noticed Moses had a bloody lip and blood on her clothes.

Moses told officers that the couple had been arguing and “he touched the back of my head and pulled my hair a little bit but he did not hit me or anything,” police wrote in the report.

Police later found Jones on the Strip, and as he was being detained he “became irate and smashed his head” into the front hood of a Metropolitan Police Department car, the report said. He left a “medium size dent” and chipped “some of the paint on the vehicle.”

Jones’ defense attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

