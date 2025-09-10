‘Unbearable pain’: Man testifies at Las Vegas DUI trial; pregnant woman died in crash

Prosecutors say the defendant was also speeding when he struck the car containing the man and his pregnant girlfriend.

Man charged with DUI causing death after baby is delivered but dies

Christopher Walker during the first day of his DUI trial in which he is accused of killing a pregnant mother. Photo taken at Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isaiah Armstrong testifies on the first day of Christopher Walker’s DUI trial in which Walker is accused of killing Armstrong’s pregnant mother. Photo taken at Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isaiah Armstrong testifies on the first day of Christopher Walker’s DUI trial in which Walker is accused of killing Armstrong’s pregnant mother. Photo taken at Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Chad Lexis presents opening statements during the Christopher Walker DUI trial at Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isaiah Armstrong shows the jury some of the injuries he sustained on the first day of Christopher Walker’s DUI trial in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. Walker is charged in the fatal DUI crash that seriously injured Armstrong and killed his pregnant girlfriend Suzanne Chapel. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christopher Walker scans the courtroom during the first day of his DUI trial in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. Walker is charged in a fatal DUI crash that killed Suzanne Chapel, who was pregnant, and seriously injured Isiah Armstrong. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A trial began with opening statements Tuesday for a man accused of driving drunk, killing a pregnant woman and seriously injuring her boyfriend.

Prosecutors say Christopher Walker, who was 32 at the time of the January 2024 crash, had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit and was speeding when he struck the car containing Isaiah Armstrong and his girlfriend Suzanne Chapel.

Chapel was about two months pregnant with her and Armstrong’s child, who also did not survive, according to Armstrong.

Walker’s attorney said Armstrong is responsible for the crash.

“That’s what happens when you’re at fault,” said Armstrong after he testified, responding to the defense’s argument. “You just want to point the finger.”

Walker is not charged in connection with the death of the child Chapel was carrying. His previous trial in May ended in a mistrial after the jury foreperson was “canvassed as to the inability for the Jury to come to a unanimous decision,” according to court minutes.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Chad Lexis said in his opening statement that Armstrong and Chapel had been on a double date at Bahama Breeze restaurant. While driving home, Armstrong’s car ran out of gas on Interstate 15 and he pulled over to the left shoulder.

Walker, who drove a truck, hit the back of Armstrong’s car, the prosecutor told jurors.

Lexis showed the jury photos of the crushed vehicles. Walker admitted to having a couple drinks in statements after the crash, the prosecutor said.

“This case is as straightforward as it gets,” said Lexis.

Defense attorney Craig Mueller blamed Armstrong for causing the crash.

“Maybe the fact that he smoked marijuana had something to do with his driving performance,” Mueller said of Armstrong, adding that Armstrong stopped on the highway’s narrow shoulder, instead of the broad right shoulder, and his car ended up in Walker’s path.

Armstrong took the stand Tuesday and told the jury that he used marijuana recreationally and had last smoked the night before the crash. He acknowledged under questioning from Mueller that he did not stop to buy gas, which he said was a “misjudgment.”

His last memory was looking at his gas gauge, he said, and the next thing he could recall was waking up in the hospital.

Armstrong said he later learned he had called his father and AAA in an attempt to obtain gas.

After the crash, Armstrong spent nine to 12 days in a coma, he told the court.

He indicated that he suffered a traumatic brain injury, hairline neck fractures, broken ribs, and collarbone and shoulder fractures. He also had a plate installed in his arm that was later removed, he said. He participated in counseling and had trouble sleeping.

“The pain was unbearable,” he said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.