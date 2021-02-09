US attorney for Nevada announces resignation

Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich announced Tuesday that he would leave the Department of Justice at the end of the month.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the District of Nevada, alongside our federal family, the committed public servants in our office, and our law enforcement partners,” Trutanich, nominated by then-President Donald Trump, said in a prepared statement. “The opportunity to serve here was more than I could have ever imagined, and I’ll leave knowing that the foundation is in place for our office’s continued success.”

The Senate unanimously confirmed Trutanich in January 2019. He had formerly worked as a chief of staff for then-Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Before that, Trutanich served as assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, where he headed a unit targeting gangs and organized crime.

In a news release about Trutanich’s departure, the Department of Justice said he had worked to “prioritize public safety through targeted, impactful prosecutions and to promote ethics, diversity, and crime prevention.”

As the top federal prosecutor in the state during the coronavirus pandemic, Trutanich launched “Project Veronica.” The project used nearly $7 million in federal grant money and was aimed at curbing the most severe abuse cases in Nevada. Trutanich also led prosecutions against those accused of trying to commit fraud related to the coronavirus relief package.

After George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota, sparking protests across the country, Trutanich helped lead a nationwide DOJ program to reform police department use of force policies.

Trutanich was the first Nevada U.S. Attorney who served on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, providing advice on policy and operational issues affecting the DOJ, according to a news release.

His replacement had not been named as of Tuesday afternoon.

