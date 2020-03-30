US Rep. Dina Titus praises police, FBI for work in threat case

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus praised law enforcement for tracking down a Las Vegas man who is accused of threatening to kill her.

Congresswoman Dina Titus speaks at the grand opening of Veterans Village #4 in Las Vegas on Sept. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

“The LVMPD, U.S. Capitol Police, and FBI work so hard to keep us safe,” Titus said in a statement emailed Monday to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m grateful for their service and professionalism every day.”

Louis Damato, 47, was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed last week with threats against a U.S. official and interstate threats in connection with a voicemail left with the Nevada representative this month.

Titus’ Washington, D.C., office received a threatening voicemail on March 16, according to the complaint.

Later that day, U.S. Capitol Police determined that the phone that left the voicemail belonged to Damato, and they tracked him to Las Vegas, according to the complaint and the Department of Justice.

The Metropolitan Police Department eventually found Damato at Red Rock Resort, where he was arrested, the complaint stated. He is due in court April 7.

A lawyer for Damato, who appeared via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler on Friday, could not be reached on Monday. Damato was ordered released to a halfway house until he can find a “suitable alternative residence,” court records show.

