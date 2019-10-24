Utah man sentenced in Las Vegas for tax evasion

Craig Orrock filed tax returns from 1993 to 2015 but did not pay taxes during that time, according to a Wednesday release from the Justice Department.

(Getty Images)

A former attorney and IRS agent was sentenced Tuesday in Las Vegas to 32 months in prison for failing to pay more than $500,000 in federal income taxes, according to the Justice Department.

Craig Orrock, 72, of Salt Lake City, was found guilty of tax evasion and obstructing the internal revenue laws in May.

Orrock filed tax returns from 1993 to 2015 but did not pay taxes during that time, according to a Wednesday release from the department. He used nominee entities, bank accounts and trusts in other names to prevent the IRS from tracking down the money, the release said.

Orrock also was ordered to pay $923,666 in restitution and to serve three years of supervised release.

