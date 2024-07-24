Vegas man charged with threating to kill, injure federal and state officials

A Las Vegas man has been accused of threatening to assault and murder federal officials in Washington, D.C., New York, New Jersey and Montana.

A federal grand jury returned a 22-count indictment charging a Las Vegas man with threatening to assault and murder federal officials, including federal judges and state employees in Washington, D.C., New York, New Jersey and Montana.

Spencer Christjencody Gear, 32, made threatening phone calls and sent an email threatening to assault and murder eight federal officials, according to court documents.

Gear was arrested and made his initial court appearance Tuesday before United States Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler.

He is charged with 10 counts of threatening a federal official and 12 counts of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure. A jury trial has been scheduled for Sept. 24, 2024, before United States District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey.

If convicted, Gear faces a maximum sentence of 10 years for each count of threatening a federal official and five years for each count of transmitting a threat to injure.

