Verdict reached in trial over killing of man found decapitated in Henderson

The defendant was married to the son of the man killed, who was her on-and-off boyfriend. Attorneys discussed the relationship in closing arguments.

Henderson detective found victim’s phone at home of woman on trial for killing, decapitation

Away from jury, detective testifies about disposal of victim’s head in decapitation case

‘Beavis and Butt-Head-like:’ Duo given probation for pushing rock formation off cliff

Devyn Michaels, who is accused of killing her on-and-off boyfriend, is led out of a courtroom after her murder trial at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jurors reached a verdict Friday in the trial of a woman accused of killing her on-and-off boyfriend, who was found decapitated in Henderson.

Devyn Michaels, 47, was married to the son of Johnathan Willette, the 46-year-old who was killed. Willette’s body was discovered in his mother’s house in August 2023.

Prosecutors and Michaels’ attorney mentioned Michaels’ relationship with Willette’s son, Deviere Willette, in closing arguments before the jury left at 4 p.m. to start deliberating.

“Devyn is a master manipulator and that is shown through the evidence,” said Deputy District Attorney Brittni Griffith. “This is a woman in her late 30s that decided to begin a sexual relationship with her 19-year-old stepson, who had just lost his virginity.”

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich acknowledged the case was gruesome, but said that was not evidence of Michaels’ guilt.

He criticized the Henderson police investigation of the case and also suggested Deviere Willette committed the crime.

Attorneys have said Johnathan Willette was planning to move into Michaels’ house, essentially displacing Deviere Willette.

Prosecutors are “trying to paint her as this devious, manipulative, conniving temptress,” said Draskovich. “But think about that, the flip side, 19-years-old. When we talk about motive, what drives a person to murder? Is it not passion of a young man, his first love, his first love that’s coming to an end when dad’s coming in and moving him, the dad that he said was never there for him?”

He went on to discuss literary examples, including the story of Oedipus, the Greek mythological figure who killed his father and married his mother.

Deviere Willette has denied having any involvement in the killing of his father. Griffith said there is “overwhelming” evidence he did not murder his father.

Griffith said Michaels told police she was giving Willette a back massage when she bashed him in the head with an object. The prosecutor suggested Michaels was motivated by Willette receiving full, primary custody of the daughters they shared.

Draskovich said the girls were already living with Michaels.

Michaels made inconsistent statements, Griffith argued, indicating, for example, that she had nothing that belonged to Johnathan Willette when she had his Social Security card. Johnathan Willette’s bloody phone was also found at Michaels’ home, Griffith said.

Police testified the phone was located in the driveway of Michaels’ house.

Draskovich asked the jury whether it was believable Michaels was “sophisticated” and “cunning” about the murder and decapitation, but dropped his phone in the driveway. He also questioned whether the phone screen really contained blood.

The prosecutor said an expert testified a knife and mechanically-powered saw were used for the decapitation. The decapitation followed Willette’s murder, the deputy district attorney said.

“There’s a lot of discussion during trial about whether it’s possible for a woman to do this,” said Griffith, adding that the expert said a mechanical saw is designed for any person to use.

“Women can do anything,” she said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.