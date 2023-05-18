Video shows ex-Raider Damon Arnette’s 2022 confrontation on Strip

He is accused of brandishing a gun at the valet employees on Jan. 28, 2022, and then driving away from the casino before he was arrested at a nearby gas station.

This surveillance video released Thursday shows an alleged confrontation from last year amongst ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette and valet employees at Park MGM. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Surveillance video released Thursday, May 18, 2023, shows an alleged confrontation from last year amongst ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette and valet employees at Park MGM. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette is seen during team practice in Henderson in September 2021. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

This June 15, 2021, file photo shows Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during an NFL football practice at Raiders headquarters in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Damon Arnette (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Surveillance footage released Thursday depicts an alleged confrontation last year between former Raiders player Damon Arnette and valet employees at the Park MGM.

Arnette was accused of brandishing a gun at the valet employees on Jan. 28, 2022, and then driving away from the casino before he was arrested at a nearby gas station. A copy of the surveillance footage showing the brief interaction with valet employees was released on Thursday by the District Court.

Prosecutors announced in July that they dropped charges against Arnette, but recently presented the case to a grand jury, which handed up an indictment against Arnette last week on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

A casino valet testified to the grand jury that Arnette became angry when he didn’t have his valet ticket, and began swearing at employees when he was asked to show identification. The employee said he heard Arnette cock a gun as he was walking away from the man, and that Arnette had pointed the gun at the ground in his direction.

Arnette is scheduled to appear in court again on May 24.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.