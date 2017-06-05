War Machine sentenced to 36 years to life in prison in assault case — VIDEO

Former mixed martial arts fighter War Machine was ordered to serve 36 years to life behind bars Monday after being convicted of more than two dozen charges, including sexual assault and first-degree kidnapping.
The sentence would make the 35-year-old, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, older than 70 when he is first eligible for parole.
He was found guilty on March 20 for a vicious attack on his former girlfriend, Christine Mackinday, and another man.
Mackinday told District Judge Elissa Cadish on Monday that she endured repeated abuse at the hands of Koppenhaver during most of their 15-month relationship before an hourslong attack that led to his Aug. 15, 2014, arrest. She still fears for her life, she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.
RELATED
Las Vegas jury convicts War Machine of sexual assault
‘I genuinely felt I was going to die’ Christine Mackinday tells jury in War Machine trial — VIDEO
Ex-girlfriend says she testified against War Machine to help other women
‘I wish I would have shot you,’ victim’s mother tells War Machine
In War Machine trial, Mackinday’s friends talk about signs of abuse
Fellow fighter testifies that War Machine had choked him out
Once-prospective juror delivers gift for War Machine midtrial
War Machine’s attacks on girlfriend escalated through relationship, prosecutor says
Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial