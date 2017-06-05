ad-fullscreen
Courts

War Machine sentenced to 36 years to life in prison in assault case — VIDEO

By David Ferrara Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2017 - 12:01 pm
 
Updated June 5, 2017 - 2:34 pm

Former mixed martial arts fighter War Machine was ordered to serve 36 years to life behind bars Monday after being convicted of more than two dozen charges, including sexual assault and first-degree kidnapping.

The sentence would make the 35-year-old, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, older than 70 when he is first eligible for parole.

He was found guilty on March 20 for a vicious attack on his former girlfriend, Christine Mackinday, and another man.

Mackinday told District Judge Elissa Cadish on Monday that she endured repeated abuse at the hands of Koppenhaver during most of their 15-month relationship before an hourslong attack that led to his Aug. 15, 2014, arrest. She still fears for her life, she said.

TOP NEWS
