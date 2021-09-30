‘We’ve gone too far’: Witnesses testify in Las Vegas man’s torture, killing

A Pahrump man testified Thursday that an acquaintance, one of three people charged with torturing and fatally shooting a Las Vegas man, asked for help following the killing in August.

“He said, ‘We caught a child molester and they wanted to teach him a lesson; we beat the crap out of him but I think we’ve gone too far,’” said Norman Mullet, recounting a conversation with 37-year-old Brad Mehn on Aug. 1.

Las Vegas resident Heather Pate, 27; her boyfriend, 36-year-old Kevin Dent; and Mehn, her former boyfriend, are charged with murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon in connection with the slaying of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers. The Las Vegas man’s body was found Aug. 1 in Cathedral Canyon near Pahrump, court records show.

Mullet testified during a preliminary hearing Thursday that Mehn called him early in the day and asked for help. Mullet said he was told that Jaggers was still alive, so he met Mehn at the other man’s Pahrump home, and the two drove to Cathedral Canyon.

In the remote desert area near Pahrump, Mullet and Mehn me with Dent, and Mullet said he also saw Pate in a different vehicle. When the three men went to the canyon floor, Mullet said he believed Jaggers was dead.

“They were freaking out trying to figure out what to do with (the body),” Mullet said. “I got pissed because, excuse my language, the kid was dead and I was told he wasn’t.”

Mullet testified that he told Mehn to turn himself into the police.

Mehn gave Mullet a tool box containing a hammer and what Mullet believed to be an ice pick, Mullet said. He also took two trash bags from Mehn and threw them out in a dumpster. Mehn also asked his friend to “get rid” of a shotgun, but Mullet said he refused.

Following Thursday’s preliminary hearing, Pahrump Justice of the Peace Kent Jasperson could decide whether prosecutors have enough evidence to present the charges against Pate, Dent and Mehn to a jury.

Jaggers was tortured with a blowtorch, knives, baton and axe, then was stripped of his clothes and forced to walk off a cliff, authorities have said. Mehn then shot him repeatedly with a shotgun, court records alleged.

Pate and her boyfriend are accused of luring Jaggers to Pate’s home because they thought he had hurt Pate’s child, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Deputies arrested Pate, Dent and Mehn within 36 hours of the initial 911 call reporting the discovery of Jaggers’ body, the Sheriff’s Office has said.

According to arrest reports, all three suspects confessed to the killing.

Jaggers suffered injuries to his legs and right hand, with gunshot wounds, stab wounds, burn wounds and blunt force trauma to his head, the reports stated.

After Jaggers was lured to Pate’s home, he was handcuffed and forced into her car, the reports said. Pate and Dent drove Jaggers to the Bell Vista shooting range in Pahrump, where Mehn met them. The Sheriff’s Office has said the three tortured Jaggers for hours.

The suspects then drove Jaggers to Mehn’s home in Pahrump “so that Mehn could switch vehicles,” according to police. The trio then “taped the victim up in a tarp” and drove him to Cathedral Canyon, the reports stated.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has said he is considering pursuing the death penalty for at least one of the suspects.

