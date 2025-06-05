Wife of ‘Ghost Adventures’ star sentenced to prison for conspiring to kill husband

A judge on Thursday sentenced Victoria Goodwin, wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin, to prison after plotting to kill her husband.

Plea deal possible for former Las Vegas officer with vacated murder conviction

Judge kicks public out to hold secret hearing in Reba the bulldog case

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner, left, listens as Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin reads his victim impact statement during the sentencing of his wife Victoria Goodwin, right, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill him, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin prepares to read his victim impact statement during the sentencing of his wife Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill him, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin, weeps as she reads her statement to the court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin, left, reads his victim impact statement during the sentencing of his wife Victoria Goodwin, right, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill him, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin weeps as his wife Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill him, reads her statement to the court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin, appears in court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin, weeps as she appears in court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin, weeps as she appears in court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge on Thursday sentenced Victoria Goodwin, wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin, to three to seven-and-a-half years in prison after plotting to kill her husband.

Reading from a prepared statement, Victoria Goodwin, 32, who had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, apologized, calling her crimes “stupid” and “regrettable.”

The woman’s arrest report said that she was living in Las Vegas with her husband, known for his role in the reality television series “Ghost Adventures,” when their relationship began to sour.

After seizing a contraband cellphone at a Florida state prison in October, police learned that Victoria Goodwin had been texting inmate Grant Amato, “seemingly planning a murder-for-hire plot,” her arrest report read.

On March 12, six days after his wife was arrested on the allegations, Aaron Goodwin filed for divorce. Court documents said it had become “impossible” for the two to live together in marital harmony.

“This is my rock bottom, and I will never forgive myself,” Victoria Goodwin said during her sentencing hearing before District Judge Nadia Krall handed down her sentence.

In the gallery, her soon-to-be ex-husband sat with his friends and family, prepared to share a statement of his own. He told the judge he was clueless about her plans until detectives contacted him.

“The fact that this person, who had no worry, care or love in her heart, did all this to me, I’ll never be able to feel safe,” Aaron Goodwin said, sobbing. “She tried to have me killed, and at no time did she try to stop it from happening.”

Aaron Goodwin begged Krall to impose the maximum sentence against Victoria, who barely looked at him as he spoke.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.