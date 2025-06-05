87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Wife of ‘Ghost Adventures’ star sentenced to prison for conspiring to kill husband

Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures St ...
Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin, weeps as she appears in court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures St ...
Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin, weeps as she appears in court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures St ...
Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin, appears in court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin weeps as his wife Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to h ...
Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin weeps as his wife Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill him, reads her statement to the court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin, left, reads his victim impact statement during the sentenc ...
Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin, left, reads his victim impact statement during the sentencing of his wife Victoria Goodwin, right, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill him, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures St ...
Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her husband, Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin, weeps as she reads her statement to the court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin prepares to read his victim impact statement during the sen ...
Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin prepares to read his victim impact statement during the sentencing of his wife Victoria Goodwin, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill him, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner, left, listens as Ghost Adventures Star Aaron ...
Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner, left, listens as Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin reads his victim impact statement during the sentencing of his wife Victoria Goodwin, right, who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill him, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Isaac Laushaul Jr., accused of involvement in the saga of Reba, the bulldog who died after bein ...
Judge kicks public out to hold secret hearing in Reba the bulldog case
Keenan Jackson, accused of DUI in crash that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scot ...
Man indicted in death of Arbor View student, accused of driving drunk
Plea deal possible for former Las Vegas officer with vacated murder conviction
Former Alpine Motel owner sentenced in deadliest residential fire in city’s history
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2025 - 10:35 am
 
Updated June 5, 2025 - 10:38 am

A judge on Thursday sentenced Victoria Goodwin, wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin, to three to seven-and-a-half years in prison after plotting to kill her husband.

Reading from a prepared statement, Victoria Goodwin, 32, who had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, apologized, calling her crimes “stupid” and “regrettable.”

The woman’s arrest report said that she was living in Las Vegas with her husband, known for his role in the reality television series “Ghost Adventures,” when their relationship began to sour.

After seizing a contraband cellphone at a Florida state prison in October, police learned that Victoria Goodwin had been texting inmate Grant Amato, “seemingly planning a murder-for-hire plot,” her arrest report read.

On March 12, six days after his wife was arrested on the allegations, Aaron Goodwin filed for divorce. Court documents said it had become “impossible” for the two to live together in marital harmony.

“This is my rock bottom, and I will never forgive myself,” Victoria Goodwin said during her sentencing hearing before District Judge Nadia Krall handed down her sentence.

In the gallery, her soon-to-be ex-husband sat with his friends and family, prepared to share a statement of his own. He told the judge he was clueless about her plans until detectives contacted him.

“The fact that this person, who had no worry, care or love in her heart, did all this to me, I’ll never be able to feel safe,” Aaron Goodwin said, sobbing. “She tried to have me killed, and at no time did she try to stop it from happening.”

Aaron Goodwin begged Krall to impose the maximum sentence against Victoria, who barely looked at him as he spoke.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES