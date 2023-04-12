Winnemucca man sentenced to prison on charges from US Capitol attack

A Winnemucca man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for assaulting a police officer during the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Josiah Kenyon (Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A Winnemucca man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Tuesday for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Josiah Kenyon, 35, wore a “Jack Skellington” costume from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas” during the attack on the Capitol in January 2021, according to a news release from U.S. attorney’s office of the District of Nevada. He was accused of attempting to break a window, throwing objects at police and hitting two law enforcement officers with a table leg.

He pleaded guilty in September to two felony counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to the news release. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced Kenyon on Tuesday to six years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The judge also ordered Kenyon to pay more than $43,000 in restitution, the release said.

Kenyon was inside the Capitol building for about 15 minutes. While outside, he tried to break an exterior window with his fists and a flagpole, causing more than $40,000 in damage, according to the release.

While in a tunnel leading into the building, Kenyon threw multiple objects at officers, including a “large plastic pylon,” the release said. He then hit two officers with a table leg, striking one officer in the leg and another in the head.

After the siege, Kenyon lived in isolated camps in Northern Nevada. He was arrested in December 2021 in Reno after FBI agents in Nevada identified him from photographs of suspects in the attack on the Capitol.

