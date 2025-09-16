Woman, accused in Strip shooting after ‘joke’ upset her, gets probation

A man told detectives he and his friends were headed back to their hotel when they ran into her group. She fired shots as they fled, he said to police.

Secret White, who is accused of committing a shooting on the Strip over a joke that upset her, walks out of a courtroom as Bridget Beckett, a public defender, looks on after her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Secret White, who is accused of committing a shooting on the Strip over a joke that upset her, appears in court during her sentencing at the Regional JustIce Center on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Secret White, who is accused of committing a shooting on the Strip over a joke that upset her, talks to Bridget Beckett, a public defender, during her sentencing at the Regional Justce Center on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman from Iowa was on the Strip when a man made a joke directed at her group.

Whatever the comment was, it apparently “agitated” her so much that she pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to police and comments the victim made to authorities.

District Judge Bita Yeager ordered four years of probation for 21-year-old Secret Ann White on Tuesday, with a two-to-five-year-suspended sentence and an order to stay out of the Strip corridor. The judge noted that White had a “lack of criminal history.”

White pleaded guilty in August to a count of battery with use of a deadly weapon, admitting that she shot at Sebastian Angulo on June 8. She previously faced charges including counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors agreed not to oppose a 48-month probation term.

White promised she would change her life in a statement to the judge.

Public defender Bridget Beckett said White has no prior serious convictions and plans to start working. She asked for a two-to-five-year suspended sentence.

“She has indicated that she does want to get on track and figure her life out,” said the attorney. “She will be staying off the Strip.”

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on June 8 at about 5:45 a.m. A man had reported that a woman shot at him.

He told detectives he and his friends were headed back to their hotel when they ran into White’s group. White shot at him and his friends as they fled, he said to police.

Police said surveillance footage showed White fire at the victim as he ran in the direction of Circus Circus.

