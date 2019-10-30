Woman accused of crashing RV into casino makes court appearance

A woman accused of driving an RV into a North Las Vegas casino, seriously injuring a man, appeared in court Wednesday morning to face an attempted murder charge.

Jennifer Stitt, 50, accused of driving a large RV into the front of the Cannery in North Las Vegas, appears for a hearing in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Police said a woman who was kicked out of the Cannery crashed an RV into the entrance of the North Las Vegas casino on Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A woman accused of driving an RV into the front entrance of the Cannery last week, seriously injuring a 66-year-old man, appeared in court Wednesday morning to face an attempted murder charge.

Jennifer Stitt, 50, appeared in the courtroom of North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Kalani Hoo, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 13. The judge appointed a public defender to represent Stitt, who also faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

When Hoo asked the woman if she understood the charges against her, she replied, “Yes, your honor.”

Police said Stitt was kicked out of the North Las Vegas casino before driving the vehicle into the building. She was originally held at the Las Vegas Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said shortly after the incident that if the vehicle had gone a little farther into the casino, “It would have been into the table games.”

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday. The entrance of the casino was heavily damaged. An RV could be seen halfway into the entrance with glass and debris strewn across the ground.

