Woman accused of intentionally drowning small child in bathtub

A 24-year-old woman was indicted by a Clark County grand jury Thursday on counts of murder and child abuse.

A woman was indicted on counts of murder and child abuse after authorities said she admitted to drowning her child, who was approximately 4 years old, in a bathtub.

Amari Taylor, 24, previously faced charges in Las Vegas Justice Court before she was indicted by a Clark County grand jury Thursday. Although she was already in custody, court records indicate prosecutors asked that she be held without bail “due to admitting to purposely drowning her child in the bathtub.”

Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese granted the request.

The child’s drowning death, which is also referred to as a “baptizing” in court records, occurred on or between Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, according to the indictment.

The child’s exact age wasn’t made clear in the indictment, which also did not provide additional information about the so-called baptizing.

Taylor was previously evaluated for competency. District Judge Christy Craig found her competent in February.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

