Woman accused of pushing man off Las Vegas bus — NEW VIDEO, AUDIO

Extended surveillance video made public this week shows a woman shoving a 74-year-old man off a Las Vegas bus, then stepping over him as he lay bleeding on concrete.

Serge Fournier died about a month after the March 21 incident from complications he suffered after hitting the concrete, according to testimony from a forensic pathologist made public this week.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, faces one count each of murder, abuse of an older/vulnerable person resulting in death and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm of a victim age 60 or older.