Woman accused of sex trafficking 11-year-old on Strip reaches plea deal

A woman accused of trafficking an 11-year-old girl on the Strip has agreed to a plea deal, her attorney said Tuesday.

Gigi Mitchell, accused of trafficking an 11-year-old girl, appears in court during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gigi Mitchell, accused of trafficking an 11-year-old girl, appears in court during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gigi Mitchell, accused of trafficking an 11-year-old girl, appears in court with her defense attorneys Mike Feliciano, right, and Ashley Sisolak during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gigi Mitchell, accused of trafficking an 11-year-old girl, appears in court with her defense attorney Mike Feliciano during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gigi Mitchell, accused of trafficking an 11-year-old girl, appears in court with her defense attorneys Mike Feliciano, center, and Ashley Sisolak during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman accused of trafficking an 11-year-old girl on the Strip has agreed to plead guilty to a child abuse charge, her attorney said Tuesday.

Gigi Mitchell, 40, faces several counts of child abuse and one count of child sex trafficking.

The girl told social worker Felicia Tucker that she was a “hustler” and entered nightclubs, where she drank and flirted with men, according to previous testimony in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Mitchell’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Mike Feliciano, said in court Tuesday that Mitchell will plead guilty to a single child abuse charge when her case is heard in District Court.

The defendant briefly spoke to Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia and acknowledged that she understood her charges.

In an earlier hearing, Tucker told Letizia that the girl said she sold “flower pens” to men she and Mitchell encountered but denied having sex with them. She said she would accompany Mitchell and men to hotel rooms and play on her phone while Mitchell gave the men massages.

On the girl’s cellphone, police found various messages with men that appeared to be prostitution-related. In her purse, they found two condoms and three pens.

Mitchell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 1.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.