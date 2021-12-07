Woman accused of trying to run down kids at school appears in court

A 36-year-old woman accused of attempting to mow down children with her minivan in a junior high school parking lot last week appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Jaquitta Madison told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman that she will be able to post bond on a $20,000 bail.

Madison faces four felony counts of battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Friday afternoon attack at Silverstri Junior High School, at Jack Leavitt Street and LaBaron Avenue.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the 36-year-old got into a fight with a student before climbing into a white minivan and speeding through the lot, “clipping” four children before driving off.

But video of the incident obtained by the Review-Journal and witness’ accounts paint a more dramatic scene. They indicate that the driver appeared to deliberately target the kids while her son sat next to her in the front seat encouraging her.

A witness said children were jumping onto the hood of the minivan to avoid being hit.

“She was literally doing doughnuts trying to hit these kids,” Katie Duda said.

Ron Lawrence, whose 14-year-old granddaughter suffered bruises to her legs when she was struck by the car, said the woman got into a fistfight with a boy before getting into the minivan.

Police said four children were struck before the woman drove off, but received only minor injuries.

Madison, who appeared in court in handcuffs and spoke to the judge with her head lowered, told Zimmerman that she had already contacted house arrest officials. As a condition of her release, Madison was ordered to stay away from the victims and Silverstri Junior High School.

The 36-year-old said her family would hire an attorney by her next court date, scheduled for Jan. 11.

