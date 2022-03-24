Woman accused of US-Iran revenge stabbing to get competency evaluation

A woman accused of retaliating for the death of an Iranian military leader in an American drone strike two years ago by stabbing a man she met on a date will get a competency evaluation before facing criminal charges, court records show.

A woman accused of retaliating for the death of an Iranian military leader in an American drone strike two years ago by stabbing a man she met on a date in Henderson will get a competency evaluation before facing criminal charges, court records show.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, remained jailed Tuesday in Las Vegas on $60,000 bail, and her Thursday court appearance in Henderson Justice Court was canceled.

Nikoubin is due to appear April 15 before a Nevada state judge who will determine if she understands charges against her including felony attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

Nikoubin’s defense attorney, Lance Maningo, was not immediately available Tuesday for comment.

Police said Nikoubin and her alleged victim met on a dating website and agreed to meet March 5 at Sunset Station casino-hotel in Henderson.

While together in a room, Nikoubin allegedly blindfolded the man and stabbed him in the neck before he ran into a hall and called for help. The man survived.

Police said Nikoubin told officers she acted to avenge the killing of Qassem Soleimani by U.S. troops.

Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and had advised Shiite paramilitary forces in Iraq before he was killed in January 2020.