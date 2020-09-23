Woman agrees to plead guilty in DUI crash that killed two teens

A woman who took drugs and alcohol before she caused an Aug. 3 crash that killed two teenagers has agreed to plead guilty.

Ebone Whitaker, charged with DUI in crash that left two teens dead, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ebone Whitaker, charged with DUI in a crash that left two teens dead, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Aug. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ebone Whitaker, 38, signed an agreement Tuesday to plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless driving, according to court records. She agreed to a sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison, according to the document.

Whitaker admitted to police that she had taken drugs and alcohol before she lost control of her Mercedes-Benz on Aug. 3, authorities have said.

Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya-Ramirez, both 16, were struck and killed crossing the street at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

The girls, Del Sol High School students, had been best friends since middle school, according to their friend Leon Amado Pineda.

Whitaker told police she is a daily user of heroin and had consumed two beers and smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel to drive home from a friend’s house, according to an arrest report.

Earlier in the day, she added, she and her friends also had smoked a PCP-covered cigarette, according to the report.

Court records show that Whitaker has faced drug-related charges in Las Vegas dating to 2007 and pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious injury to a vehicle after she admitted to kicking out a police car window in 2004.

