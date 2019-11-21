54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Courts

Woman charged after allegedly threatening lives of Caesars Entertainment lawyers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2019 - 11:10 am
 
Updated November 21, 2019 - 3:54 pm

A Las Vegas woman faces charges in connection with threatening letters mailed to her mother’s former supervisor at Planet Hollywood Resort and to attorneys representing the resort’s parent company.

Latonia Smith, 25, was indicted Wednesday on five counts of mailing threatening communications. According to court records, threatening letters were sent to her mother’s former supervisor and to attorneys defending a lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment Corp., Planet Hollywood’s parent company, between Sept. 30, 2018, and Oct. 1, 2019.

Smith said in the letters that her mother, Annecer Peruzar, was fired because of her supervisor’s racial bias, according to court records. The supervisor, Samantha Radak, said she fired Peruzar in 2017 “for allegedly taking change from a customer while cleaning the customer’s room,” the records show.

Radak told police in September 2018 that, beginning in December 2017, she received three threatening Facebook messages and three threatening letters that she believed came from Smith. Court records show that the Facebook messages came from three different profiles, but the first one started with, “I have to say you fired my mom in the most blatant discriminatory act.”

Smith, under the pseudonym “Medina Sinclair,” said in the first message that her mother “would never jeopardize her job over a tip that you can’t even buy a Coke with,” according to court records. In another message, sent from a profile with the name “Aus Riley,” she said her mother lost her job because she was accused of stealing $1.

“Your racist ego is the only thing that drives your thought processes because everyone else outside your little ‘Hitler’ circle knows YOU ARE WRONG,” the message from Riley said. “We won’t tolerate hate and we’ll make sure there’s no place in our society for you animals.”

None of the other letters referenced Smith’s mother, but they were all filled with similar threats. They addressed racism, saying that those responsible for her mom’s firing needed to re-evaluate their actions and fix their ways, or, according to one letter from August 2018, “you will all die.”

‘Added to the hit list’

In November 2018, Peruzar filed a lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment, accusing the company of intentional tort, employer defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to court records. Caesars hired Fennemore Craig law firm to defend it.

Smith filed two lawsuits this spring: one against Caesars and one against Fennemore Craig. After the lawsuits were filed, employees at the law firm began receiving letters similar to the ones Radak reported, court records show.

The letters told the employees that they were “added to the hit list” and that the author of the letters was “not a killer but don’t push it.” One letter also congratulated its recipient on her recent wedding, saying, “hopefully you’ll be around for many years to enjoy it.”

Halloween encounter

According to court records, a letter sent to two Fennemore Craig employees and another person said, “Your throat will be slit you will be recorded as the blood spills from your neck and just as you gasp to take your final undeserving breath three bullets will be placed right through your skull.”

Six people told police that they believe they received letters from Smith: Radak, four employees of Fennemore Craig, and the wife of another Fennemore Craig employee.

Each printed letter was sent in an envelope that had been addressed with a cut-out piece of paper attached to the front. Most had return addresses referencing the Democratic National Convention, at least one with the hashtags “Resistance” and “Hatewillnotwin,” court records show.

Police said the timeline in which the letters were sent, the uniform way they were addressed and Smith’s relation to Peruzar were enough evidence to show that Smith probably sent the letters, according to court records.

Smith also was accused of carrying and using a gun in relation to a crime of violence after she showed up at a Fennemore Craig attorney’s apartment on Oct. 31, 2019. The indictment does not include a charge related to that allegation.

Attorney Wade Beavers told police he heard a knock on his door that night and, because it was Halloween, assumed it was a trick-or-treater. When he opened the door, according to court records, he saw Smith standing there with what he described as a matte black semi-automatic handgun.

He told police that Smith forced her way into the apartment and said they needed to talk, but he lunged toward her and tried to grab the gun, court records show. He was unable to get the gun but ran out of the apartment and knocked on doors until a neighbor let him use a phone to dial 911.

When police arrived, Smith was gone, according to court records. Requests for comment from Smith’s attorney were not returned.

Smith’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 27.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Man who fatally shot Las Vegas casino executive sentenced
Rachel Lee asked the judge to give Anthony Wrobel, 44, the maximum punishment allowed by law for killing her mother, but added she could not harbor anger and resentment. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tend to man shot and wounded on McCarran tarmac - VIDEO
A man is in surgery after being shot by a Metro police officer on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas early Thursday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officer-involved shooting at McCarran airport - Video
One man was shot and wounded by Las Vegas police on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police shoot man suspected of shooting another at restaurant - VIDEO
A man shot an employee Wednesday at a restaurant near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street, then was shot by officers, according to the Henderson Police Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man charged in model's death to be released under house arrest - Video
Christopher Prestipino, who has been charged in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, has posted $500,000 bail. District Judge Douglas Herndon confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, that Prestipino should be released on house arrest while he awaits trial. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI suspect in fatal crash makes court appearance - VIDEO
A man facing multiple charges in connection with a suspected drunk driving crash Saturday admitted to investigators that he’d been drinking prior to the fatal crash. Aaron Kruse was made a court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Casandra Garrett appears in court over model's death - Video
Casandra Garrett was in court on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas after she was extradited from Wisconsin. She is facing charges in connection with the slaying of Esmeralda Gonzalez, a 24-year-old model whose body was found encased in concrete in October. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas attorney has been disbarred from practicing law in Nevada - VIDEO
Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett has been disbarred from practicing law in Nevada. The 38-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of possession of a telecommunication device by a prisoner, and was ordered to serve three-years probation. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police cite disabled Strip artist
Bodycam footage shows Las Vegas police confronting Larime Taylor, a disabled man who “live draws” art on the Las Vegas Strip using his mouth. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Bodycam footage of Henderson Police Officers in Fatal Shooting of Mother - Video
Bodycam footage from an officer-involved shooting where the officers a 7-year-old male juvenile with apparent stab wounds and an agitated adult female.
3 more arrested, accused of abuse at east Las Vegas group home - Video
Three more people were arrested in connection with an unlicensed group home in the east valley that authorities first raided in September, police said Thursday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frank LaPena Pardoned after 45 years
Frank LaPena received a conditional pardon from the Nevada Pardons Board Wednesday, restoring his civil rights 45 years after he was accused of a notorious 1974 contract killing in Las Vegas. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christopher Prestipino pleads not guilty to all charges - VIDEO
Christopher Prestipino of Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to charges in the slaying of Esmeralda Gonzalez, a 24-year-old model, whose body authorities said was found encased in concrete. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latest charges against Giovanni Ruiz, accused in the killing of UNLV student Paula Davis - VIDEO
Prosecutors added sexual assault charges Thursday against Giovanni Ruiz who stands accused of killing UNLV student Paula Davis. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside Las Vegas police K-9 unit - VIDEO
Jason Dukes has spent 15 years in Metro’s K-9 unit, a demanding job that requires officers to serve the needs of different departments and handle their dogs in hostile situations. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ reporter takes bite from Las Vegas police dog - VIDEO
While reporting on the Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 section, Review-Journal writer Rio Lacanlale agreed to let a 100-pound Dutch shepherd attack her. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Violent robbery at Las Vegas convenience store
Surveillance video shows two men robbing another man at a convenience store in the 500 block of East Sahara Ave. on October 4th. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal stabbing - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at Indian Hills apartments on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Bizu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metro updates about injured police dog - VIDEO
Tactical physician for SWAT Marc O'Griofa gives an update Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas about police dog Hunter’s recovery after he suffered stab wounds while helping take a wanted man into custody during a barricade on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man fatally stabbed at central Las Vegas apartments - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the central valley Sunday evening. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stabbing investigated at Las Vegas apartments - VIDEO
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media on a fatal stabbing at the Indian Hills apartments in the central valley on Sunday evening, Oct. 27, 2019. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI Strike Team reaches 1,000 arrests in first year - VIDEO
Las Vegas Metro Police DUI Strike Team has reached 1,000 DUI-related arrests. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 arrested after vehicle chase - VIDEO
Two people were arrested Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2019, after police chased a stolen car through the northwest valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raymond Young, charged with sexual assault and robbery, appears in court
Raymond Young, 21, charged with sexual assault and robbery, appears in court during his bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Police located Young after he contacted one of the women via Snapchat on Oct. 15 and demanded that she send him more nude photos. (Bizuayehy Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Bail hearing for Christopher Prestipino and Lisa Mort - Video
A bail hearing and court appearance for Christopher Prestipino and Lisa Mort who are charged in connection with the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, Oct. 22, 2019. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police ask for assistance in officer-involved shooting
The North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking assistance in finding two burglary suspects on Sept. 6, 2019. Officers pursued their vehicle resulted in a patrol car being rammed and officers discharging their weapons. The suspects were in a white Ford F-150. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
North Las Vegas police officer was injured
A North Las Vegas police officer was injured early Friday when a driver rammed his patrol car in an incident that led to police gunfire. About 2:30 a.m., a pair of North Las Vegas police officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle near Decatur Boulevard and West Tropical Parkway. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The 20th anniversary of Karla Rodriguez's disappearance
At a news conference with Las Vegas law enforcement officials early Friday, Karla Rodriguez’s parents asked the public to help find their daughter, who hasn’t been seen in 20 years. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Byron Lee Williams Update
NEW INFORMATION IS COMING OUT ABOUT THE SEPTEMBER DEATH OF MAN IN LAS VEGAS POLICE CUSTODY. TODAY THE CORONERS OFFICE IS RULING THE DEATH OF 50 BYRON LEE WILLIAMS’ AS A HOMICIDE.
What is your astrological sign-crime?
Based on data from Clark County crime reports, what crime do you think your sign commits the most? (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Samuel Little Confession: Las Vegas, Nevada - VIDEO
Samuel Little, 79, has confessed to 93 murders. He is currently in prison in Texas. Law enforcement has confirmed more than half of his confessions, but some remain unmatched. In a recent interview, Little recalled details of a victim in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
Las Vegas police investigate after Nevada Highway Patrol troopers shot at then used a Taser on a man who had thrown rocks at them near U.S. Highway 95 and Eastern Avenue on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
East Charleston armed robbery - VIDEO
An armed robbery occurred at a business located on the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard just after 9 p.m., Sept. 30, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Gigi Mitchell Sentenced
A woman prosecutors said used an 11-year-old girl as a prop while prostituting on the Strip was ordered to serve up to six years behind bars on Tuesday. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Day 6 of Bani Duarte trial in California
Police say Bani Duarte, 29, was drunk when she drove into a car carrying four Las Vegas teens, killing three, in Huntington Beach, California on March 29, 2018. She is being tried on murder charges in Santa Ana. (Renee Summeropur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police looking for burglary suspects - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are searching for a man and a woman suspected in four burglaries in the southwest valley this month. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Recent deaths of 5 women in Las Vegas Valley have no known ties - VIDEO
The recent deaths of five women in the Las Vegas area have no known connections, according to law enforcement officials, despite an internet rumor of a serial killer in the valley. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chance Underwood Preliminary Hearing Called Off - Video
Chance Underwood appears in court with his preliminary hearing called off but will have his hearing in October.
Chuck Chaiyakul appears in court
Chuck Chaiyakul,accused of killing a woman and putting her body in a 55-gallon drum, appears in court on Friday. Sept. 6, 2019. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST