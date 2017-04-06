Woman charged in boyfriend’s death may have been abused, lawyer says

Lisa Hollopeter, who is accused of killing her boyfriend, during her initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend may have suffered from domestic abuse, her lawyer said Wednesday.

Lisa Hollopeter, 34, who appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for the first time, had bruises visible throughout her body, said public defender Kathleen Hamers, who planned to investigate the defendant’s history with 40-year-old Jose Ignacio Villanueva III.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Thunder Street in the west valley. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Metro said.

Hollopeter was arrested at the scene and charged with open murder after she gave a changing version of events, police said.

