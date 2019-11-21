Woman charged with threatening Caesars Entertainment lawyers

A Las Vegas woman faces charges in connection with threatening letters mailed to attorneys and her mother’s former supervisor at Planet Hollywood Resort.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas woman faces charges in connection with threatening letters mailed to her mother’s former supervisor at Planet Hollywood Resort and attorneys representing the resort’s parent company, court records show.

A federal grand jury indicted Latonia Smith, 25, on Wednesday on five counts of mailing threatening communications. According to court records, threatening letters were sent to her mother’s former supervisor and to attorneys defending a lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment Corp., Planet Hollywood’s parent company, between Sept. 30, 2018, and Oct. 1, 2019.

According to the indictment, one of the letters stated, “Your throat will be slit you will be recorded as the blood spills from your neck and just as you gasp to take your final undeserving breath three bullets will be placed right through your skull.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.