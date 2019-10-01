Woman convicted of murder in DUI crash that killed 3 Las Vegas teens

The drunken driver who caused a fiery crash last year that killed three Las Vegas teens was convicted Tuesday by a California jury of second-degree murder.

Rhonda Hawley, right, and her husband, Aaron, the parents of Brooke Hawley, one of the teens killed in a fiery crash last year in Huntington Beach, Calif., react as Bani Duarte's verdict is read in Orange County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bani Duarte, center, appears in court during her sentencing at Orange County Superior Court of California on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rhonda Hawley, right, mother of Brooke Hawley, one of the teens killed in a fiery crash last year in Huntington Beach, Calif., weeps outside the courtroom at Orange County Superior Court of California on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif. The driver, Bani Duarte, was convicted of second-degree murder and DUI charges. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Alexis Vargas, 18, of Las Vegas, who survived the crash that killed three friends last year in Huntington Beach, Calif., and Renee Mack, mother of Dylan Mack, one of the teens killed in the crash, leave the courtroom in Orange County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rhonda Hawley, third left, mother of Brooke Hawley, one of the teens killed in a fiery crash last year in Huntington Beach, Calif., is comforted by a family member outside the courtroom at Orange County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif. Bani Duarte was convicted of second-degree murder and DUI charges. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Renee Mack and her husband, Morgan, parents of Dylan Mack, one of the teens killed in a fiery crash last year in Huntington Beach, Calif., leave the courtroom at Orange County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif. The driver, Bani Duarte, was convicted of second-degree murder and DUI charges in the deaths of three Las Vegas teens. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Orange County Superior Court of California on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Renne Mack and her husband Morgan, the parents of Dylan Mack, 18, one of the teens killed in a fiery crash last year in Huntington Beach, Calif., comfort each other outside the courtroom as the jury begin deliberations at Orange County Superior Court of California on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif. The driver, Bani Duarte, is facing second-degree murder charges in the deaths of three Las Vegas teens. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The drunken driver who caused a fiery crash last year that killed three Las Vegas teens was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder.

Bani Duarte, 29, now faces a sentence of 51 years to life in prison. She pleaded not guilty in August last year to three counts of second-degree murder and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury in connection with the March 29, 2018, crash in Huntington Beach.

Her jury trial began Sept. 23 in Orange County Superior Court. Jurors deliberated under two hours Tuesday before convicting her of all counts.

“Bani Duarte murdered three people — kids. Because of her choices. Because of what she knew, what she understood, what she chose to do anyway,” Orange County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Feldman said in his closing argument Tuesday morning. “Another young man, Alexis, has got a permanent scar. He’ll carry it with him forever because she decided she didn’t want to take an Uber after a night of drinking.”

Centennial High School students Dylan Mack, 18, Brooke Hawley, 17, and Albert “A.J.” Rossi Jr., 17, were visiting Huntington Beach for spring break when they were killed. The sole survivor in the Toyota, Alexis Vargas, was hospitalized with burns and a concussion.

Authorities have said that just before 1:10 a.m., Duarte’s speeding Hyundai Sonata slammed into the back of the teens’ Toyota Corolla, which was stopped at a red light on the Pacific Coast Highway, at the intersection with Magnolia Street. The nearly 80 mph impact forced the Toyota through the intersection and into a pole before it burst into flames.

In emotional testimony Monday, Vargas said he had no memory of the crash.

“I remember waking up. That’s it,” he said, after letting out a long sigh.

On Tuesday, as Vargas watched from the courtroom gallery packed with relatives of the victims and the defendant, Feldman urged jurors to side with the evidence, which he says shows that Duarte acted with “implied malice” when she got behind the wheel of her car after a night of drinking.

In big, black font, his slideshow presentation read: “Voluntary intoxication NOT a DEFENSE.”

“Bani Duarte does not get to say, ‘But I was drunk and did not know better,’” he said. “Legally, that is not a defense.”

Her blood alcohol level two hours after the crash was 0.28 percent, more than three times the legal limit for drivers in California. Feldman also reminded jurors of the data taken from her car by Huntington Beach police, showing that at no time did she press on the brake pedal before the wreck.

“There is no way Ms. Duarte set out that night to kill people. But what then? Implied malice,” he said. “It’s not simply pressing the gas. It’s all of the things that led up to the deaths of those three teenagers. This was an intentional act.”

He played snippets of the 911 call, made by Alex Martinez, after he and two other friends witnessed Duarte’s Hyundai slam into a curb on the Pacific Coast Highway near the border of Newport Beach and Huntington Beach, just minutes before the fatal crash happened.

Martinez testified last week that he and his friends tried to flag her down, motioning for her to roll down her window. Duarte exited her vehicle to check on the damage but declined their offers to give her a ride.

Vargas, the sole survivor in the Toyota, and family members of the victims sobbed as Martinez was heard yelling in the recording, “One of the cars is on fire. One of the cars is on fire.”

And when a photo of the teens’ crushed and burnt Toyota was displayed on the screen, Vargas stormed out of the courtroom. A court bailiff rushed to the families with a box of tissues.

“Knowing the act was dangerous, she acted anyway with conscious disregard for human life. She understood this was dangerous, and she did it anyway,” Feldman continued. “Ms. Duarte is responsible for everything here, for what has been unleashed on these families, on her own family.”

But Duarte’s attorney, Justin Glenn, pleaded with the jurors in his closing argument to “get inside her mind,” saying that Feldman’s case for a murder conviction was based on circumstantial evidence.

Glenn claimed that Duarte was terrified of the three men.

“What is her perspective? She takes off at a high rate of speed and what do they do? They pursue her. In their mind, she’s trying to get away,” he said.

But in her mind, he argued, “These men tried to give me a ride, they have pulled away and now they are following me. The faster I drive, the faster they drive.”

Family members of the victims shook their heads.

Feldman hit back, saying, “It is not a defense for murder to say, ‘I had to get away from people I didn’t like.’”

“Those young men didn’t throw those drinks down her throat. She did,” he said.

And when the men motioned for Duarte to roll her window down and pull over, he said to jurors, “What did Ms. Duarte do? You remember.”

“She got out of her car. She walked up to them,” he said. “Face to face. Blacked out or not, that was her choice. You don’t get to hide behind 10 drinks.”

As the jurors walked into the deliberation room Tuesday afternoon, families of the victims looked at one another, offering soft smiles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.