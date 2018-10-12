Courts

Woman files assault and battery suit against Floyd Mayweather Sr.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2018 - 11:09 am
 

The father of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. was cleared of criminal charges, but a woman who said he attacked her has filed an assault-and-battery lawsuit against him in Clark County.

Marsha Byrd’s six-page complaint filed Thursday against Floyd Mayweather Sr. also alleges “intentional infliction of emotional distress,” stating that his actions were “intentional, extreme, and outrageous.”

Police had said the woman was treated at a hospital for bruises she said she received from Mayweather Sr. after a verbal altercation became physical as he drove her and her husband home after a Sept. 16, 2017, boxing match at T-Mobile Arena.

“At that point, defendant opened the back door, grabbed plaintiff by her leg, and dragged her out of the vehicle,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant then punched plaintiff repeatedly.”

She suffered “serious and permanent injuries,” the suit states.

He was acquitted of a misdemeanor battery charge after a bench trial in June.

Mayweather Sr.’s lawyer in the criminal case could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

