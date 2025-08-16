Woman pleads guilty in deadly 2015 crash on Las Vegas Strip, attorney says

She is expected to serve a stipulated sentence of 18 years to life, with credit for the time she has been in custody, according to the lawyer.

Lakeisha Holloway stands in court during her hearing at the Regional Justice Center, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paris Paradise Morton, who legally changed her name from Lakeisha Nicole Holloway, talks to the Review-Journal at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lakeisha Holloway appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman has pleaded guilty in connection with a crash on the Strip that killed one and injured dozens in 2015, according to court records and her attorney.

Lakeisha Holloway, who changed her name to Paris Morton, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and a count of battery with use of a deadly weapon, according to defense attorney Monti Levy.

The 34-year-old is expected to serve a stipulated sentence of 18 years to life, with credit for the time she has been in custody, according to Levy.

“I think she’s thankful that there’s been a resolution to her case,” Levy said.

The plea stemmed from a three-hour settlement conference, the attorney said, and District Judge Tierra Jones took the plea.

On Dec. 20, 2015, Holloway was in crisis. She had been in Las Vegas for about a week, living in her car with her 3-year-old daughter, police said previously. She told detectives that security guards kicked her out at every place she tried to stop and rest.

Authorities alleged she headed north on Las Vegas Boulevard in an Oldsmobile sedan, which she drove onto the sidewalk in front of Planet Hollywood and continued driving down the sidewalk until veering off near what is now Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Jessica Valenzuela, 32, died. The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that she had been trapped under the car for at least 200 yards. Thirty-five people, three of whom had critical head injuries, were hurt.

