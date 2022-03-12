Woman pleads guilty to dealing fatal fentanyl-laced pill to friend

A woman who police said dealt a fentanyl-laced pill to a friend who overdosed pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter this week.

Aria Styron, 21, appears in court with her defense attorney T. Augustus Clause during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aria Styron, 21, accused of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal opioid overdose, led into the courtroom during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aria Styron (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Aria Styron, 21, was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Adrianna Folks, 21, who died March 4, 2021.

Police said Styron sold the laced oxycodone through Snapchat. Folks’ family believed Folks had been free from illegal drugs for over a year despite addiction problems in her past, according to Styron’s arrest report.

Prosecutors Eckley Keach and Michael Schwartzer said they were “satisfied with the outcome” of the case.

Styron’s attorney was unavailable for comment Saturday.

Styron was the sixth person charged with murder in a fatal overdose as part of a push by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson to hold dealers responsible in light of rising fentanyl overdoses in the valley.

No one has been convicted of murder in any of the cases as of Saturday.

Jayden Hughes pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter and sale of a controlled substance in the death of his girlfriend, Melissa Mercado. Hughes was sentenced to three years and seven months to nine years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Styron is scheduled to be sentenced April 29.

