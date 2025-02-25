72°F
Woman admits to killing 4-year-old found with bruises, burns, broken bones

Crystal Stephens (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2025 - 10:34 am
 
Updated February 25, 2025 - 11:03 am

A woman who previously faced the death penalty has pleaded guilty to killing, kidnapping and abusing a 4-year-old child.

Crystal Stephens, 48, was accused of torturing and killing Brandon Steckler, Jr., who was found by police, bruised and burned, July 30, 2018, in an apartment in the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. He died the next day.

His injuries also included broken ribs, a lacerated liver, a broken collarbone, a collapsed lung and possible rat bites.

Stephens’ plea agreement, filed Feb. 19, specified that, in exchange for her admission of guilt to counts of murder, kidnapping and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, prosecutors would no longer seek the death penalty, and Stephens would agree to a life without parole prison sentence.

Police said Stephens told them she was watching Steckler and his sister for a couple weeks while Steckler’s mother was staying at a domestic violence shelter.

The Clark County Department of Family Services had previously received reports about Stephens but found them “unsubstantiated” or said they had “factual circumstances that did not rise to the level of warranting an investigation.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

