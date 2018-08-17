Courts

Woman sent to prison for fatally stabbing mother in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2018 - 3:17 pm
 
Updated August 17, 2018 - 5:05 pm

A woman who fatally stabbed her mother inside their Henderson home was sentenced Friday to 14 to 35 years in prison.

Carly Kalbfleisch, 27, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in June to second-degree murder. Under the conviction, she is expected to receive psychological aid while in prison, along with visits from the Nevada Disability Advocacy and Law Center, which monitors such treatment.

In court Friday, friends and relatives of the elder Kalbfleisch wore pink, the victim’s favorite color.

”I struggle with anger, sadness, grief and fear,” said Julie Wilson, one of the victim’s sisters. “And I find myself often irritable with others when they don’t understand what has happened to our family.”

Carly Kalbfleisch was arrested at about 12:20 p.m. on May 30 at a home on the 3700 block of Via Gaetano Street, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road.

Her 65-year-old mother, Rebecca, died in the home’s garage. She had more than 70 stab wounds and cuts on her upper body and a major head wound, apparently from being hit with either a paint can or a vase, according to a police report at the time of her daughter’s arrest.

Carly Kalbfleisch also had pleaded no contest to a domestic battery charge in October 2014. She was ordered to pay a fine and spent about nine months under court supervision.

District Judge Douglas Herndon read a letter written by the defendant before sentencing her for the murder.

“I feel that I have hope for the future,” the letter stated. “I know what I did to my mom and those affected by my violence towards her. However, I feel faithful today that I will heal.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

