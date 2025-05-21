Woman sentenced in child porn, bestiality case

The woman pleaded guilty in February for offenses committed between 2021 and 2022.

Brennah Montgomery, who pleaded guilty to bestiality, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge ordered probation and sex offender registration Wednesday for a Las Vegas woman who admitted to engaging in bestiality and possessing child pornography, according to police.

Brennah Montgomery pleaded guilty in February to possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child and bestiality for offenses committed between 2021 and 2022.

“That is not my character, especially now, being so many years later at this point,” Montgomery told District Judge Jennifer Schwartz. “I have changed so much since then.”

Schwartz ordered a 12- to 48-month suspended sentence for Montgomery and said she must register as a sex offender and undergo a mental health evaluation.

“I’ll give you this opportunity,” the judge said. “You don’t have any record. This is old. But if there’s any kind of allegation of you doing anything remotely like this again, you’re going to prison.”

Prosecutors agreed to make no recommendation on the possession count and propose credit for time served on the bestiality count.

Montgomery said she had struggled with her mental health and was trying to make money.

Defense attorney James Gallo said Montgomery had no prior law enforcement contact and poses a low risk of reoffending.

Following a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Metropolitan Police Department said Montgomery admitted to transmitting child sexual abuse material “while talking/chatting with people she met online as part of fantasy talk.”

Police had a search warrant for Montgomery’s phone and discovered multiple videos of bestiality. She said the files that triggered the investigation were sent to her “unsolicited.” She transferred her videos through the app Telegram, she said.

