Las Vegas woman sentenced in crash that killed man walking on 215 Beltway

Rachel Maria Terranova, who pleaded guilty in a hit-and run accident, comforted by her attorney Monique McNeill, during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ernest Pingleton, the father of a hit-and-run accident victim Darrel Redhawk Pingleton, wearing a T-shirt with a photograph of Pingleton, prepares to deliver his victim impact statement during the sentencing of Rachel Maria Terranova, who pleaded guilty in a hit-and run accident, at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rachel Maria Terranova, center, who pleaded guilty in a hit-and run accident, appears in court with her attorney Monique McNeill, left, during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rachel Maria Terranova, who pleaded guilty in a hit-and run accident, is led out of a courtroom after her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rachel Maria Terranova, center, who pleaded guilty in a hit-and run accident, addresses the court as her attorney Monique McNeill, right, looks on during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge followed a plea deal and ordered a six-month jail sentence Wednesday for a woman who was accused of killing a man walking on the highway in a hit-and-run crash.

Rachel Terranova, 28, struck Darrel Redhawk Pingleton, 35, in April on the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp of the 215 Beltway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

In January, she pleaded guilty to a count of attempting to leave the scene of a crash involving death or injury and her plea deal said prosecutors would not oppose probation with a jail sentence of six months. If Terranova successfully completes probation, she can withdraw her felony plea and plead guilty to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge instead.

Besides the sentence in custody, District Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells ordered Terranova to serve up to three years of probation.

“It’s not that this court thinks anyone’s life is worth six months in jail,” Lilly-Spells said. “Completely the opposite. I value life. I value rehabilitation.”

Evidence indicated that the crash happened in a travel lane and that Terranova was not speeding or intoxicated, but failed to call for help, the judge said.

Pingleton’s father, Ernest Pingleton, said he forgave Terranova. He still thought she deserved a stiffer sentence.

“It’s nothing compared to what I lost,” he told the judge.

Terranova cried as she addressed the court.

“To say that I’m heartbroken would be an understatement,” she said. “I want to start by first apologizing to all of his family. I am so incredibly sorry. I never intended this to happen.”

She prays for Pingleton’s family daily, she added.

Defense attorney Monti Jordana Levy said Terranova has no criminal history and handles all daily needs for her grandmother.

The crash happened when Terranova was driving home at about 9 p.m., Levy said. The highway, which is not open to pedestrians, was dark and Terranova was not speeding. Pingleton was mentally ill, used methamphetamine and had previously attempted suicide, she said.

Days before the incident, Levy said, Pingleton was arrested on suspicion of DUI with drugs. She added: “There’s no evidence to suggest that her conduct caused the death of this individual.”

Terranova did not immediately know what hit her vehicle, her attorney said, and reported the crash to her insurance company.

Eventually, she realized what had happened and failed to tell authorities, Levy said.

Ernest Pingleton said his son was a good person. His son’s struggles were not relevant, he told the judge. After court, he denied that his son was a drug addict.

“He was very loving,” he said.

Deputy District Attorney Kennedy Holthus did not offer any argument about the case, but said she’d “submit on negotiations.”

Terranova was indicted in December on counts of duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury, reckless driving resulting in death and destroying evidence.

The owner of the Pahrump mechanic’s shop where she took her Honda Civic called police after spotting blood on the car.

