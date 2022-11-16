Woman sentenced to life in prison for strangling 7-year-old son

A judge sentenced a woman on Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for killing her 7-year-old son, whose body was found on a hiking trail near Las Vegas.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty to strangling her 7-year-old son, whose body was found on a hiking trail, waits to appear in court for sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Nicholas Husted, father of 7-year-old Liam Husted, gets emotional while reading a victim impact statement during sentencing

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty to strangling her 7-year-old son, whose body was found on a hiking trail, appears in court for sentencing with her public defender Sarah Hawkins

Loved ones of 7-year-old Liam Husted don T-shirts saying, “Justice for Liam” during sentencing for Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty to strangling her son, whose body was found on a hiking trail, in court for sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty to strangling her 7-year-old son, whose body was found on a hiking trail, talks to her public defender Sarah Hawkins after being sentenced at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Moreno Rodriguez received life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years.

Michael Velasco, godfather of 7-year-old Liam Husted wipes tears during sentencing

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty to strangling her 7-year-old son, whose body was found on a hiking trail, appears in court for sentencing with her public defender Sarah Hawkins at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nicholas Husted, father of 7-year-old Liam Husted, is sworn in before reading a victim impact statement during sentencing

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty to strangling her 7-year-old son, whose body was found on a hiking trail, appears in court for sentencing with her public defender Sarah Hawkins at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty to strangling her 7-year-old son, whose body was found on a hiking trail, talks to her public defender Sarah Hawkins after being sentenced at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Moreno Rodriguez received life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty to strangling her 7-year-old son, whose body was found on a hiking trail, appears in court for sentencing with her public defender Sarah Hawkins at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, left, Liam Husted, right (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

It’s been a year and a half since 7-year-old Liam Husted was killed by his mother, and the boy’s father still can’t bring himself to wash his son’s tiny fingerprints from his car window.

“Liam will always be the center of my universe,” Nicholas Husted said Thursday during a sentencing hearing for the boy’s mother, 36-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez. “He was a kind, loving, happy and affectionate boy. He was everything good in the world.”

After Nicholas Husted’s emotional statement during the hearing, District Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced Rodriguez to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in September to felony counts of murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm in the death of her son. She agreed to the sentenced issued by Leavitt on Thursday as part of the plea deal.

Liam’s abandoned body was found on May 28, 2021, near the Mountain Springs Trailhead off the highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump. He had been left naked with no other evidence pointing to his identified. Officials initially referred to him as John “Little Zion” Doe while investigators fielded hundred of tips from across the country to identify his body.

After her arrest, Rodriguez told police she had became frustrated with Liam, who had autism spectrum disorder and minimal verbal skills, and shoved him while they were hiking, causing him to fall and hit his head, according to grand jury transcripts.

The boy started screaming “louder than she had ever heard him scream before,” and Rodriguez strangled him for 10 to 15 minutes, a detective testified to a grand jury last year.

Nicholas Husted, told police that Rodriguez had taken Liam and left their apartment in San Jose, California, days before the boy’s death. She drove “somewhat aimlessly” to Southern California in search of more affordable housing until she ended up in Las Vegas on May 26, according to grand jury transcripts.

Police traced Rodriguez to a hotel in Denver, where she was arrested less than two weeks after Liam’s body was found.

During the sentencing hearing Thursday, Husted said his son’s death “did not have to happen.” He said Rodriguez’s actions were “careless and self-centered.”

“Why didn’t she call me for help?” he said, reading from a written statement. “How could she just strangle him and leave his lifeless, naked body in the desert? These thoughts will forever be in my head.”

Husted declined to comment following the hearing.

Rodriguez turned away from Husted during the hearing. When the judge asked if she would like to make a statement, she shook her head.

Ryan Bashor, Rodriguez’s public defender, said that Rodriguez has taken responsibility for her actions, and has “a lot of self-loathing.”

“This is an extremley tragic situation,” he said during the hearing.

Husted told the judge that he is still mourning the future he could have had with his only child, and that he lost the chance to watch Liam grow up and have kids of his own.

During a vigil shortly after Liam’s death, Husted said his son was brilliant and always kept him on his toes. He learned to swim at age 2 and loved to help his dad cook and bake by cracking eggs and chopping vegetables.

The name “Liam” means “strong-willed, determined warrior and guardian,” Husted told the judge on Thursday.

“I believe Liam is all these things,” Hustd said. “He was strong and determined to fight until his last breath.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.