Woman sentenced to life in prison in what prosecutor calls ‘worst’ child homicide

Crystal Stephens pleaded guilty in February to first-degree kidnapping, child abuse, and murder in the 2018 death of 4-year-old Brandon Steckler Jr.

$100K settlement proposed in lawsuit over hostile work environment prior to murder of RJ reporter

Crystal Stephens, who pleaded guilty to killing, kidnapping and abusing a 4-year-old boy, is led into a courtroom as Anna Clark, left, a public defender, and Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner, right, look on during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ariel Watts, left, the mother of Brandon Steckler Jr., weeps as she attends the sentencing of Crystal Stephens, who pleaded guilty to killing, kidnapping and abusing 4-year-old Steckler, with Cynthia Mosley, right, Steckler's grandmother, at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cynthia Mosley, the grandmother of Brandon Steckler Jr., delivers her victims impact statement during the sentencing of Crystal Stephens, who pleaded guilty to killing, kidnapping and abusing 4-year-old Steckler, as Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner, right, looks on at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cynthia Mosley, the grandmother of Brandon Steckler Jr., weeks as she attends the sentencing of Crystal Stephens, who pleaded guilty to killing, kidnapping and abusing 4-year-old Steckler, at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Crystal Stephens, who pleaded guilty to killing, kidnapping and abusing a 4-year-old boy, is led out of a courtroom as Chief Deputy Public Defender Ryan Bashor, left, looks on after her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Crystal Stephens, who pleaded guilty to killing, kidnapping and abusing a 4-year-old boy, is led into a courtroom during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 48-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday for the killing of a 4-year-old boy in what a prosecutor called one of “the worst” child homicide cases he’s seen.

Crystal Stephens pleaded guilty in February to first-degree kidnapping, child abuse, and murder in the 2018 death of Brandon Steckler Jr.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty against her. On Wednesday, Stephens faced Judge Michelle Leavitt for sentencing.

“We’ve had a number of these cases before this,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner said to Leavitt. “This might be the worst child homicide I’ve ever had.”

On July 30, 2018, Steckler was found by police, bruised and burned, inside an apartment in the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The boy died the next day, and the Clark County Coroner later ruled his death a homicide. His injuries also included broken ribs, a lacerated liver, a broken collarbone, a collapsed lung and possible rat bites, according to court documents.

Stephens told police that she was watching Brandon and his sister for two weeks while Brandon’s mother was living in a domestic violence shelter, according to her arrest report.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Stephens told Leavitt that she took full responsibility for her actions and had become committed to maintaining her mental health and sobriety.

Stephens did not explain why she abused the boy, and her public defender, Anna Clark, said that her client knows that there is no justification for Brandon’s killing.

Steckler’s relatives said the boy radiated pure joy and love.

“The hole his absence has left behind is as immeasurable as the love he gave so freely,” said Steckler’s grandmother, Cynthia Mosley. “That was stolen from us in the most heartbreaking and inhumane way. Her cruelty has inflicted a wound that will never fully heal.”

Steckler’s father, Brandon Steckler Sr., shared the nicknames he had for his son: “Tuku,” for “too cool,” and “happy feet.” Court documents indicate that Steckler was nonverbal and had autism.

“I will say his story long after he’s dead and gone, because that is my boy, and he will always be in my heart,” Steckler Sr. said.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.