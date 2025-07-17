90°F
Woman set for sentencing in death of boyfriend found decapitated in Henderson

Devyn Michaels, who has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of her boyfriend, ...
Devyn Michaels, who has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of her boyfriend, appears in court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. Michaels withdrew her guilty plea. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 9:33 am
 

A judge is scheduled to sentence a woman for killing her on-again, off-again boyfriend, whose body was found decapitated.

Devyn Michaels, 47, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon in September, then tried to withdraw her plea. District Judge Tierra Jones rejected Michaels’ attempt to back out of her plea.

Police previously said Michaels killed Johnathan Willette in August 2023 after he tried to force her to perform a sex act on him. Willette had been abusive, Michaels told Henderson police.

Willette’s mother found his bloody body wrapped in blankets. “Johnathan’s head had been severed from his body, and was not observed to be in the room,” police said in an arrest report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

