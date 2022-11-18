62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Courts

Woman sues ex-husband after fatal shooting of 6-year-old girl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2022 - 2:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her ex-husband after her 2-year-old grandson found a loaded gun and killed his 6-year-old sister.

Giuliana Johnson was fatally shot in the chest in a rental house on the 6200 block of Mythic Atlantis Avenue, near South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road.

Her grandfather David Walter Johnson called police to report that his granddaughter had shot herself, according to the arrest report.

Johnson later admitted that he had left a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Glock 19 loaded and hidden in the couch while he went upstairs to take a call from his ex-wife, according to the arrest report. He ran downstairs when he heard a gunshot and found his 2-year-old grandson standing over Giuliana with a gun in his hand.

Her 5-year-old sister was upstairs watching cartoons, police said.

Iris Johnson, David Johnson’s ex-wife, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Clark County District Court.

“Defendant Johnson breached his duty by failing to take any reasonable steps to keep his loaded firearm from being accessed by the minor children in the home,” the lawsuit alleges.

An attempt to reach David Johnson through his criminal attorney on Friday was unsuccessful.

Iris Johnson is being represented by Brian Clark, who could not be reached for comment Friday.

David Johnson pleaded guilty to child abuse, neglect or endangerment and was sentenced in March to two days in the Clark County Detention Center, with two days of credit for time served.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website
Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website
2
Customers hail ‘Mattress Mack’ after millions in refunds from bets
Customers hail ‘Mattress Mack’ after millions in refunds from bets
3
Waller says he and Carr have cleared the air
Waller says he and Carr have cleared the air
4
CARTOONS: How to tell if someone has drunk too much Kool-Aid
CARTOONS: How to tell if someone has drunk too much Kool-Aid
5
New details released about alleged motive in RJ reporter’s killing
New details released about alleged motive in RJ reporter’s killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST