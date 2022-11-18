Woman sues ex-husband after fatal shooting of 6-year-old girl

A woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her ex-husband after her 2-year-old grandson found a loaded gun and killed his 6-year-old sister.

(Getty Images)

A woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her ex-husband after her 2-year-old grandson found a loaded gun and killed his 6-year-old sister.

Giuliana Johnson was fatally shot in the chest in a rental house on the 6200 block of Mythic Atlantis Avenue, near South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road.

Her grandfather David Walter Johnson called police to report that his granddaughter had shot herself, according to the arrest report.

Johnson later admitted that he had left a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Glock 19 loaded and hidden in the couch while he went upstairs to take a call from his ex-wife, according to the arrest report. He ran downstairs when he heard a gunshot and found his 2-year-old grandson standing over Giuliana with a gun in his hand.

Her 5-year-old sister was upstairs watching cartoons, police said.

Iris Johnson, David Johnson’s ex-wife, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Clark County District Court.

“Defendant Johnson breached his duty by failing to take any reasonable steps to keep his loaded firearm from being accessed by the minor children in the home,” the lawsuit alleges.

An attempt to reach David Johnson through his criminal attorney on Friday was unsuccessful.

Iris Johnson is being represented by Brian Clark, who could not be reached for comment Friday.

David Johnson pleaded guilty to child abuse, neglect or endangerment and was sentenced in March to two days in the Clark County Detention Center, with two days of credit for time served.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.